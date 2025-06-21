Woman Cured of Cancer After Clinical Trial Funded by Charlotte-Based Swim Charity | WCNC

A Charlotte nonprofit is leading the way when it comes to funding rare cancer studies. Swim Across America is headquartered in Charlotte, but it helps save lives across the country.

The CEO of Swim Across America, Rob Butcher, said he’s getting more calls than ever before — often from oncologists themselves — asking for funding for research proven to change the face of cancer treatments.

Cancer survivor Maureen Sidaris is amazed by it.

“It’s amazing, it’s like science fiction,” Sidaris said. “We’re looking into the future.”

After participating in a clinical trial that Swim Across America helped make happen, Sidaris’ tumor disappeared.

“The tumor was completely gone,” Sidaris said. “Started in October, and by January, no more tumor. It was like magic, unbelievable.”