Swimmer's Daily

University of Pennsylvania Challenges Trump Administration Over Funding Cut | FOX56 Wolf TV

by

rokur
in

The University of Pennsylvania is pushing back against the Trump administration after President Trump halted $175 million in research funding to the institution. The funds were intended for projects such as drug screenings against deadly viruses, protections against chemical warfare, and advancements in quantum computing.

University President J. Larry Jameson said the funding cut is linked to President Trump’s executive order on “keeping men out of women’s sports.” In 2022, transgender swimmer Lia Thomas won the NCAA individual title for U-Penn. Jameson stated that the university was adhering to NCAA policies as they existed at that time and added that U-Penn now complies with the current policies.

See FOX 56 Wolf

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.