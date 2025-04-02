Swimmer's Daily

Father Charged With Manslaughter in Drowning Death of Infant in East Haven | WTNH News 8

by

rokur
in

Seven-month-old Angel Josiah Rodriguez died after he was left unattended in a bathtub on Oct. 6, of 2024.

Since then, the East Haven Police Department’s Investigative Services Division was assigned to the incident.

According to police, the investigation showed that the child’s father, Angel Marcus Rodriguez left two young children unattended in the bathtub, including Angel Josiah.

When the 7-month-old was found unresponsive in the bathtub by another family member, Rodriguez was found in a bedroom down the hall talking on his phone.

Read WTNH News 8

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.