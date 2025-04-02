Father Charged With Manslaughter in Drowning Death of Infant in East Haven | WTNH News 8

Seven-month-old Angel Josiah Rodriguez died after he was left unattended in a bathtub on Oct. 6, of 2024.

Since then, the East Haven Police Department’s Investigative Services Division was assigned to the incident.

According to police, the investigation showed that the child’s father, Angel Marcus Rodriguez left two young children unattended in the bathtub, including Angel Josiah.

When the 7-month-old was found unresponsive in the bathtub by another family member, Rodriguez was found in a bedroom down the hall talking on his phone.

