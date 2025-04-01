Swimmer's Daily

NamPower Warns Public and Tourists Against Swimming in Kunene River | NBC

by

rokur
in

NamPower has issued a warning to the public and tourists to avoid the Kunene River, stressing that no one should attempt to swim in it due to the high risk of drowning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.