Swimmer's Daily

Former Swimmer Sues UPenn Over Handling of Transgender Athlete | ABC News

by

rokur
in ,

Margot Kaczorowski is suing UPenn and the Ivy League of Council of Presidents as the Trump administration suspends $175 million in federal funding for the university.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.