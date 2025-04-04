Liverpool Legend Will Swim Channel for a Second Time for Charity | Sky News

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness will, for the second time, swim the Channel to raise money for the charity DEBRA.
DEBRA is a UK national medical research charity and patient support organisation for people living with the rare, extremely painful, genetic skin blistering condition, epidermolysis bullosa (EB) also known as ‘butterfly skin’.
Isla, 17, has the condition and joined Graeme on the Breakfast show.
