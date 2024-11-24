Who Is the Fastest Swimmer at Loughborough University | Propulsion Swimming

Dive into the action-packed Loughborough Big 50s swimming competition with Propulsion Swimming!

In this instalment of ‘Propulsion Poolside, witness the thrilling showdown between Loughborough University’s finest swimmers and the elite athletes from Loughborough’s Aquatics GB Performance Centre. This unique event challenges competitors to conquer a series of 50m sprints in all four strokes, plus a gruelling underwater challenge, culminating in a 100m individual medley.

Who will emerge victorious in this ultimate test of speed, endurance, and versatility?