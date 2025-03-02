Swimmer's Daily

UChicago Swimmer Annabel Olivo Credits Late Best Friend With Making Her Stronger | CBS Chicago

Eleven University of Chicago women’s swimmers are getting set for the Division III championships later this month, including junior Annabel Olivo, who has made an impact in the pool while dealing with the loss of a friend.

