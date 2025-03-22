Queensland Government Proposes New Swimming Pool Plans for 2032 Olympics | Sky News Australia

The Queensland government is proposing a surprise new state-of-the-art aquatics centre to host swimming for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic games.

The mega stadium would be built across from the proposed Victoria Park Stadium and form part of a new Olympic Precinct.

According to Nine News, the Crisafulli government is preparing to scrap the proposed Brisbane Live Arena for the 2032 Games.

The stadium build is now in doubt after concerns about the high construction cost were raised.

The state government is understood to be scrapping plans for a drop-in pool inside Brisbane Arena.