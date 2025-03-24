Swimmer's Daily

Family, Community Mourn Child Found Drowned In Trinity River After Car Went Into the Water | WFAA

by

rokur
in

The driver, a woman, was rescued by first responders Saturday night and taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.