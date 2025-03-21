Swimmer's Daily

Ex-Olympic Swimmer Kirsty Coventry Elected to Most Powerful Job in World Sport | Sky News

by

rokur
in

The race to become the most powerful figure in global sport concluded today, with Zimbabwe’s sports minister, Kirsty Coventry, making history as the first woman and the first African to be elected president of the International Olympic Committee.

Ms Coventry secured the role after a highly contested election, defeating the UK’s Lord Sebastian Coe, who had also been competing for the position.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.