Shark Encounter Took Life of a Teenage Swimmer Girl on Australia’s Coast | DRM News

A teenage girl tragically lost her life in a shark attack off the coast of Queensland, Australia, on February 3, 2025. The incident occurred at Woorim Beach on Bribie Island, approximately 80 kilometers north of Brisbane, where emergency crews were dispatched after reports of a serious shark bite. The girl sustained life-threatening injuries and succumbed to them despite efforts by authorities. While police did not confirm her age, media outlets have reported the victim was 17 years old. This tragic event highlights the ongoing dangers posed by sharks along Australia’s coast.
Shark Encounter Took Life of a Teenage Swimmer Girl on Australia's Coast
