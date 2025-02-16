Swimmer's Daily

‘Unthinkable: The Susan Smith Story’ Recounts 1994 Drowning of Children | WLOS News 13

by

rokur
in

It was unthinkable 30 years ago that a Union, South Carolina, woman could strap her 3-year-old and 14-month-old sons into their car seats and watch as the car slowly sank into John D. Long Lake.

See 10 WJAR

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.