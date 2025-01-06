Victorian Swim Centres Cutting Back on Lessons Because of a Shortage of Instructors | 7NEWS

Swimmer's Daily

Victorian swim centres are being forced to cut lessons because of a shortage of instructors.

It is just one of a number of industries struggling to fill gaps with a shortfall of apprentices and trainees.

