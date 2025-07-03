Swimmer's Daily

Aquatics Instructors Explain Water Rescue Strategies | WOOD TV8

by

rokur
in

Swimming can be a great way to cool off when the weather gets hot, but not everyone in West Michigan knows how to swim or what to look for to spot a swimmer in distress. Local nonprofits hope to increase swim awareness across all backgrounds by providing free lessons.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.