Man Survives Shark Attack in the Icy Southern Ocean | Shark Bytes

rokur
Join shark scientist Kristian Parton as he investigates the story of the Southern-most shark attack ever on a subantarctic island. Can Great white sharks really survive in the Icy Southern Ocean!?

