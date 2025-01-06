China’s Winter Swimmers Take Icy Plunge for Health Benefits | AR1G

In Harbin, China, a winter swim team braved subzero temperatures for a local swimming event on January 5. Among them was 70-year-old Feng Shangbin, who made a remarkable dive into icy waters, receiving applause from spectators. Feng, a long-time winter swimmer, praised the health benefits of the extreme cold, such as improved sleep and appetite. Liu Shurong, another team member, shared how winter swimming had alleviated her leg cramps. Harbin, known for its ice festival, experiences winter temperatures as low as -35°C (-31°F).
