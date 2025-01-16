The Swimmer’s Doc: Injury Prevention Strategies and Performance Enhancement | Inside With Brett Hawke

Dr. Harrell – The Swimmer’s Doc – focuses on the common injuries swimmers face, particularly shoulder issues, and emphasizes the importance of proper strength training, mobility work, and understanding individual biomechanics to prevent and address these issues.

She stresses the importance of maintaining a long and healthy swimming career by mastering basic principles like proper hydration, nutrition, and recovery strategies.

Both Dr. Harrell and Brett highlight the significance of athletes understanding their bodies, recognizing their strengths and weaknesses, and actively engaging in self-reflection to optimize their performance and well-being.

Get in touch with Dr. Sandra here:

https://www.theswimmersdoc.com/