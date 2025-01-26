Swimmer's Daily

Suited Breastroke Training at ASU | Michael Andrew

by

rokur
in ,

Thursday evenings, we like to suit up and get the speed flowing! This week, we each had a round of 6 x 50s of our specialty stroke and had to hit a specific interval! With a twist… we had to do them with as little rest as possible and make the time, but there was no time limit. This data will all be used for testing in the future!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.