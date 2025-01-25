Hong Kong Athlete Siobhan Haughey and Aia’s Alger Fung Discuss How to Keep a Strong Mind | South China Morning Post

As part of AIA’s “Rethink Healthy” campaign, world champion swimmer Siobhan Haughey and AIA Hong Kong and Macau CEO Alger Fung sit down together to delve into the significance of mental health, sharing how they stay resilient during challenging times.

Haughey reflects on how she has dealt with the mental toll of injury and the pressure of competition. With support from her coaches and loved ones, she has discovered patience and the value of self-care. Techniques like power poses and deep breathing have also helped her boost confidence and reduce anxiety.

Fung, who must navigate the demands of a high-pressure role, believes in the importance of taking time for personal relaxation and family. He shares how simple joys like washing his car or exercising can help him manage stress.

In the course of their conversation, both recognise that building a strong support network and maintaining a positive mindset are crucial to mental health.

Check out the video to hear their insights.