Conquering The Water | Sam Long’s Battle with the Swim | T100 Triathlon World Tour

Sam Long is one of the top triathletes in the world. However, he has one weakness and it’s impossible to hide from it.

Sam only learnt to swim at the age of 18 and is constantly fighting to reduce his deficit out of the water. If he can overcome this he could become unstoppable, but it won’t be easy.

