In this gripping clip from Episode 193 of the Social Kick Podcast, Olympic Gold medalist Michael Andrew opens up about his significant career changes. After years of training under his father and longtime coach, Peter Andrew, Michael reveals his decision to embrace a new coaching environment and training regimen. He discusses the emotional challenges of stepping away from the familiar, his experience with solo training using USRPT, and the excitement of joining a team of elite pro swimmers. Tune in as he shares the journey of growth, support, and the thrill of pushing his limits!
Michael Andrew Bold Change: From Father-Coach to New Beginnings | The Social Kicks
