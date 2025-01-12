LA Wildfires Threaten 2028 Olympics as Flames Inch Closer to Key Venues — Including Historic Riviera Golf Club, UCLA Campus | NewYork Post

Swimmer's Daily

After destroying neighborhoods and waterfront mansions, the intensifying infernos now pose a very real threat to the city’s third Summer Olympics in 2028 — as flames continue to inch ever closer to many venues, including the historic Riviera Golf Club and the UCLA campus.

