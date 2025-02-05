Swimmer's Daily

Inside the Effort to Rebuild Los Angeles in Time for the 2028 Olympics | NBC News

by

rokur
in

NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz takes a look at how Los Angeles plans to rebuild in the wake of the wildfires before it is set to host several major events, such as the World Cup in 2026, Super Bowl in 2027 and the summer Olympics in 2028.

See NBC News

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.