84 Meters on One Breath: How Kateryna Sadurska Broke Freediving Records | Kyiv Post

In an exclusive interview with Kyiv Post, Kateryna Sadurska, the Ukrainian freediver who set a record at 84 meters, shared her incredible journey. From her early passion for water sports to professional freediving, she discussed her motivations, the challenges posed by the war, and how the underwater world became her way of expression and fight for peace in Ukraine.

