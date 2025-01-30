Down Syndrome Swimming Star Achieves Another Title | SABC News

Swimmer's Daily

The Down Syndrome swimming sensation from George, Minke Janse van Rensburg, has achieved yet another major title. She has been awarded by the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport as provincial Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability. The 20-year-old has broken multiple world records in Down Syndrome swimming over the past seven years.

