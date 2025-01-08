Swimmer's Daily

8-Year-Old Girl Saved From Drowning in Eureka Hotel Pool | KSDK News

by

rokur
in

The Poseys were staying at the Eureka Holiday Inn Saint Louis West at Six Flags Friday afternoon. They never imagined their daughter would need rescuing.

See KSDK

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.