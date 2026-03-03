Swimmer's Daily

3 World-Record Catch Styles (One Will Make You Faster) | Siska Training Systems

by

rokur
in

In this video Lukas analyzes three world-record freestyle swimmers — Michael Phelps, David Popovici, and Sun Yang — and the different catch styles they use to pull more water and swim faster. You’ll also learn the key element every powerful freestyle catch has in common and how to apply it to your own stroke.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.