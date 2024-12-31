Swimmer's Daily

Kingsport Aquatic Center to Host “Let’s Glow Swimming Party” | WJHL

by

rokur
in ,

Ryan Fleming with the Kingsport Aquatic Center, shares with us all the details of the “Let’s Glow Swimming Party” coming up on January 4th! To learn more about this fun event, please click on and watch the video.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.