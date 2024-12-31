Adelaide Man Drowns in Bali While on Honeymoon | Sky News Australia

Swimmer's Daily

An Adelaide man has drowned at a Bali beach while on his honeymoon.

Jacob Vennix was swept out to sea while swimming at an estuary at Pasut Beach off Bali’s western coast.

His new wife Kimberley Fuller made desperate attempts to save him before asking locals for help.

Choppy conditions are said to have hampered rescue efforts.

