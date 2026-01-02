Kingsport Aquatic Center to Host 100-Mile-Swim Club in 2026 | WJHL

Swimmer's Daily

The 100-mile swim club will travel the over 2,000 mile Appalachian Trial throughout 2026. You can register in person or online. The challenge begins Thursday and runs through Dec. 31, 2026.

