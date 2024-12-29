Swimmer's Daily

Sports Live | Swimming SA Looking for Future Stars – Allan Fritz | SABC News

by

rokur
in

Swimming sporting code will have to go back to the drawing board heading into the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028. The code has been one of the sources of medals for Team South Africa in the previous Olympics, but with the likes of medals Tatjana Smith having retired and Chad Le Clos in the twilight of his career, the code will have to develop youngsters to emulate the previous generation of great swimmer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.