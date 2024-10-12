Swimmer's Daily

2024 Swimming World Cup: The Ultimate Showdown in Shanghai, Incheon & Singapore

rokur
Get ready for the 2024 Swimming World Cup!
The best swimmers on the planet will compete across three epic stops:

  • Shanghai (18-20 Oct)
  • Incheon (24-26 Oct)
  • Singapore (31 Oct – 2 Nov)

