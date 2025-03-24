Swimmer's Daily

Carmel to Host World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Tour Stop | WTHR

by

rokur
in

Some of the best swimmers in the world will be competing in Carmel this fall.

The World Aquatics Swimming World Cup is headed to three North American cities in October. Carmel’s stop comes first Oct. 10-12.

After the Carmel stop, the tour moves to Westmont, Illinois Oct. 17-19 before finishing north of the border in Toronto Oct. 23-25.

See WTHR

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.