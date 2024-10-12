Swimming Pool at Florida Resort Flooded as Hurricane Milton Sweeps Across State | Tampa Bay Times

Timelapse footage showed a swimming pool at a Florida resort flood as Hurricane Milton swept across the state’s west coast.

Footage from the Pink Shell Beach Resort and Marina on Wednesday showed the pool churn, while palm trees were blown around in the background.

Hurricane Milton dropped to a Category 4 early Wednesday as it churns toward Florida’s west coast.

The National Hurricane Center had predicted it would likely weaken, but remain a major hurricane when it makes landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday.

The Tampa Bay area, home to more than 3.3 million people, faced the possibility of widespread destruction after avoiding direct hits from major hurricanes for more than a century.