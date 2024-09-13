Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Holly Announces Engagement to Olympic Swimmer Adam Peaty | E! News

Swimmer's Daily

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly Ramsay announces that she’s engaged to British swimmer Adam Peaty in a series of Instagram photos on Sept. 12. The 24-year-old daughter of Gordon and Tana Ramsay shares a snap of her gorgeous gold ring with the caption, “I am marrying my best friend.”

