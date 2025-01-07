Swimmer's Daily

Adam Peaty: Overcoming My Darkest Moment, Nearly Quitting Swimming & Learning from Gordon Ramsay | High Performance

by

rokur
in ,

We’re thrilled to welcome back Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty to High Performance. In this episode, Adam returns for an honest and raw conversation about his extraordinary journey, sharing moments of triumph, vulnerability, and resilience.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.