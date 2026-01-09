Cause of Death for Swimmer Found in Santa Cruz County Beach Revealed by Coroner | ABC7 News Bay Area

Swimmer's Daily

Cause of Death for Swimmer Found in Santa Cruz County Beach Revealed by Coroner

rokur
The cause of death for a swimmer who went missing days before Christmas in Santa Cruz County has been revealed.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff Coroner’s Office determined Erica Fox died from both sharp and blunt force injuries, and submersion in water due to a shark attack.

