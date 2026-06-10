Swimmer's Daily

Lifeguards Rescue Swimmer as Huge Waves Hit SoCal | News 4 Tucson KVOA-TV

by

rokur
in

Lifeguards warn of high surf and strong rip currents as south swell hits SoCal coast

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.