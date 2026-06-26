Swimmer's Daily

Sweltering France Sees Jump in Coastal Waters’ Temperatures | France 24 English

by

rokur
in ,

It’s not just thermostats on land that are in the red in France: the temperature of water off its coasts is also jumping, be it on the Atlantic or in the Mediterranean. Near Marseille, the water is currently at 25 degrees Celsius, or 3 degrees higher than usual. FRANCE 24’s Solange Mougin reports.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.