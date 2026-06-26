Swimmer's Daily

How To Survive the Wave Impact Zone! (Hawaiian Shorebreak) | Koa Smith

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rokur
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Koa Smith explains how to survive the struggle of the wave impact zone. Wether you’re a beginner or experienced surfer who’s had a gnarly wipeout, or just a swimmer out of your depth, this tutorial will help you handle yourself in big waves.

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