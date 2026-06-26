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‘World’s Largest Swim Lesson’ Comes to Metro Atlanta Days After Roswell Drowning | Atlanta News First

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rokur
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Swim schools across the country offered free swim lessons Thursday as part of the “World’s Largest Swim Lesson.” Thursday’s event comes only days after a 2-year-old drowned in a Roswell swimming pool.

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