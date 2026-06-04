Swimmer's Daily

Swim Safety for Kids (And Adults) | Rochester Aquatics Swim Lessons + Scholarships | KTCC

by

rokur
in , ,

Summer pool season is here—are your kids (and you) truly swim-safe?

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