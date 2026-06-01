Swimmer's Daily

Why Dogs Swim Better Than Most Kids | H2O Calm

by

rokur
in ,

One of the biggest mistakes beginner swimmers make is trying to stand up. When the head comes up, the hips sink, and swimming becomes much harder.

Watch how naturally this dog stays long and horizontal in the water.

That’s one of the first principles I teach at SwimLessonsOnline.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.