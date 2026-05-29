Swimmer's Daily

France Heat Triggers Illegal Swimming in Central Paris | No Comment TV

by

rokur
in

France’s exceptional May heat continued on 27 May as temperatures climbed around 33C in Paris. Many residents headed to the Saint-Martin canal to cool off, despite rules prohibiting swimming in the waterway.

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