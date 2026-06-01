How One Coach Is Changing Access to Swimming | Immersed: Changing the Current | Documentary Short | HUDSY TV

“Immersed: Changing the Current” follows Galen Franchek, a passionate USA swim coach working to break down the systemic barriers that limit access to swimming for people of color in Poughkeepsie, NY. Driven by her belief in equal opportunity, Galen founded the nonprofit Mid-Hudson Aquatics to create access, mentorship, and community for young swimmers who have historically been left out of the sport.

As Galen fights to make swimming more inclusive, she confronts challenges ranging from limited resources to longstanding inequities within the industry itself. Through determination, mentorship, and compassion, she inspires the next generation to push beyond limitations both in and out of the pool.