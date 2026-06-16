Swimmer's Daily

Splash Into Safety Brings Swim Lessons to Rural Communities | WCBD News 2

by

rokur
in , ,

Dorchester and Colleton Counties are partnering with several organizations to bring a mobile pool and swim lessons to their rural communities.

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