Easing the Burden to Provide Swimming Lessons | KUTV 2 News Salt Lake City

Swimming is an important skill to learn, but not everyone has access to affordable lessons.

There is now a free swimming program in Utah to help those who don’t know how to swim.

On ARC Salt Lake, we spoke with Dr. Richard Ferguson, who is the president of the Black Physicians of Utah. Plus, social worker and crisis specialist Kandis Thorpe, who participated in the safety course.

They discuss the historical limitations for marginalized communities in learning how to swim and other barriers that limit access to learn how to swim.