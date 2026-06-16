Swimmer's Daily

Special Olympics Swim Team Celebrates Season of Growth, Friendship and Achievement | WSET ABC 13

by

rokur
in

A local Special Olympics swim team wrapped up its season this week with a celebration at CiCi’s Pizza, where athletes traded their goggles for pizza and awards.

The event recognized swimmers for accomplishments both in and out of the pool.

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