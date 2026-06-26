Swimmer's Daily

Skip the Floaties: Swim Safety Tips Every Parent Needs This Summer | KGW News

by

rokur
in , ,

Drowning is the leading cause of death for kids 4 and under. Goldfish Swim School shares life-saving tips for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson.

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